ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

