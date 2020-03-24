AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,997 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,997 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of General Mills worth $68,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

