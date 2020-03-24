AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,391 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $65,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $327.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

