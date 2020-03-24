AQR Capital Management LLC Has $62.97 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $62,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.