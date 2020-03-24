AQR Capital Management LLC Has $67.14 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,756 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Molina Healthcare worth $67,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

MOH stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

