AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 872,313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $59,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

