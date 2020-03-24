AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,622,815 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,619,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,622,815 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $58,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SWN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

