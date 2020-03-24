AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,259 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of nVent Electric worth $52,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,255,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,979 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

