AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 491,065 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paypal worth $65,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Paypal stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.