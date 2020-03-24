Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.42. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,340 shares of company stock worth $2,096,607. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $137,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

