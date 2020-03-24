ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE ASX opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

