Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

