Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

