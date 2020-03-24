Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.19 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $204.55 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

