Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 266,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

