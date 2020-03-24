Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $4,696,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6,363.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

