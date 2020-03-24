Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,091,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

