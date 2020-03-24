Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

