Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

