Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,690 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno acquired 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 134,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,896.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

