Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,910 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 337,747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

