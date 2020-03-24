Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $5.54 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

