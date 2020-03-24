Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

