Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $595.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 36,748 shares worth $798,132. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

