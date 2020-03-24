aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.42. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIFE. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

