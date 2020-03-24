AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Trading Down 8%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.58 and last traded at $121.15, 1,120,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,257,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.62.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

