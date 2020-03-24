Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

