Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Avrobio from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $491.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,707,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 438.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 464,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,887,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.