Axa Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

