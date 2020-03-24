Axa Boosts Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,842 shares during the period. Ferrari makes up about 0.6% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axa owned about 0.49% of Ferrari worth $151,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

NYSE:RACE opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

