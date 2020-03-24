Axa Buys 19,050 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $197,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.