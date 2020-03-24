Axa Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Axa reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,263 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

