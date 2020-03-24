Axa Grows Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Axa increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in American Tower were worth $77,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average of $226.02. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

