Axa Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Axa raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axa’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $176,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.