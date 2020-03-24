Axa Has $112.23 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,752 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.21% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $112,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 964.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

