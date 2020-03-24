Axa Sells 10,271 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axa lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $92,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,088 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,979. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

