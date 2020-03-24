Axa Sells 15,819 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axa trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Accenture worth $114,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,663,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $143.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

