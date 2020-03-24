Axa Sells 158,694 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axa decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158,694 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Axa’s holdings in Adobe were worth $149,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,235,373,000 after acquiring an additional 232,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $307.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average of $314.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

