B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

ALNA stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.