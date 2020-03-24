Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 162,698 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.