Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 216,538 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,538 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Dolby Laboratories worth $58,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

