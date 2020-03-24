Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $72,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

CVS Health stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

