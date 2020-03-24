Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $48,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in RealPage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RealPage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,530 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RP opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

