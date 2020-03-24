Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 416,090 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

