Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $56,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,040,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,050,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

