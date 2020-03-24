Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $74,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

