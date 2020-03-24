Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

