Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $67,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $181.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

