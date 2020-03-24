Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $45.34 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of MarketAxess worth $45,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $27,817,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.67.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $281.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.11 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

