Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $52.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

